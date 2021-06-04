Conrad-led GoM set to lower GST on COVID items

SHILLONG, June 3: The GoM constituted by the Finance Ministry to fix rates of GST on COVID-related items is nearing completion of its task and is expected to submit the report to the GST Council on or before June 8, its convenor Conrad Sangma said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting of the GoM, Sangma said that the GoM has lowered the GST rates on COVID items so that more relief can be extended to people in these tough times.

Sangma also said that the GoM meeting examined the need for GST concession/exemption on COVID vaccines, medicines and drugs for COVID treatment, testing kits, medical grade oxygen, pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers, equipment such as concentrators, ventilators, generators, PPE, N-95 and surgical masks, temperature measuring equipment and other items.