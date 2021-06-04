SSA teachers from GH oppose MTET notification

TURA, June 4: SSA teachers from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) on Friday expressed opposition to the MTET notification issued by the government on April 27 which state that teachers who were appointed after August 23, 2010 as per NCTE norms should also apply for MTET, 2021.

The teachers have also written to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into the matter and review the decision taken by the government in this regard.

The teachers reasoned that they have already been serving in their professions for the past many years and many of them are not eligible for any other government jobs in view of the prescribed age limit. They added that during their recruitment to their posts on August 23, 2010, there was no NCTE norm which mentioned that they would have to write the eligibility test to be reappointed as elementary school teachers.

The teachers claimed that they had also sought a clarification from the DERT which confirmed that MTET is purely an entrance exam to become teachers in the state and only meant for fresh candidates.

“As per our knowledge, MTET is meant for fresh candidates only and they are required to go through it to become teachers. However, there is no mention of the same requirement for those who have already been appointed in the NCTE norms, 2010,” the teachers said, while appealing that they be excluded from MTET.