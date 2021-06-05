Ananya Panday: ‘Never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself)’

Ananya Pandey sure loves wearing her motto on her phone. A set of pictures she posted on Friday has the actress checking out her phone that has a back cover with the pop philosophy: “It’s never a bad idea to be kind”.

In Instagram images, Ananya wears a face pack and clicks a selfie. She repeated the mantra on the back of her phone in her caption with some modification.

“It’s never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself),” she wrote, underlining the self-beauty care and flashing a slight pout in one of the frames. Her caption was accompanied by a spook and heart emojis.

Ananya will next be seen in the film “Liger” opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release on September 9.

She also stars in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (IANS)