Assam to regulate overloaded coal trucks

GUWAHATI, June 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state transport department to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) outlining detailed restrictive measures to regulate the movement of coal trucks through the interstate border.

Sarma held a meeting with police, transport and tax department officials at his office conference room at Janata Bhawan here on Friday with a view to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court judgment on movement of overloaded coal trucks.

The chief minister, while referring to the judgment of the apex court and large-scale public complaints against the movement of overloaded coal trucks, stressed on coordinated efforts of the three departments to stop such illegal activities.

The move is going to affect hundreds of coal-laden trucks from Meghalaya — both Garo Hills and Khasi-Jaintia Hills — that make their way through Assam on a daily basis.