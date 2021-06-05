Case fatality rate surges

SHILLONG, June 4: COVID-19 fatalities are refusing to slow down in Meghalaya with the state registering 18 new deaths on Friday, pushing the case fatality rate up to 1.7%. However, there was also an increase in the number of recoveries which brought the active tally further down to 6,110.

The state recorded 584 fresh cases on Friday whereas 808 patients recuperated from the disease.

With 18 new deaths which include nine in East Khasi Hills, four in West Jaintia Hills, two in West Garo Hills and one each in South West Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Khasi Hills, the total casualties due to COVID-19 rose up to 643.

Out of 584 new cases, 240 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 111 in West Jaintia Hills, 55 in West Garo Hills, 43 in Ri Bhoi, 42 in East Jaintia Hills, 27 in South West Khasi Hills, 21 in West Khasi Hills, 16 in South West Garo Hills, 13 in East Garo Hills and eight each in South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

Recoveries on the day include 433 in East Khasi Hills, 88 in South West Garo Hills, 85 in West Garo Hills, 69 in Ri Bhoi, 41 in East Jaintia Hills, 29 in West Jaintia Hills, 22 in West Khasi Hills, 19 in East Garo Hills, 15 in South Garo Hills and seven in North Garo Hills.

The state has carried out 5,91,464 tests so far of which 5,53,731 have turned out negative.

To date, the state has registered 37,733 confirmed cases of which 30,980 have been discharged.

The state has also administered 4,74,563 doses of vaccine so far including first and second dose.