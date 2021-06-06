Why Lisa Kudrow was nervous singing ‘Smelly cat’ on ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Actress Lisa Kudrow, popular as Phoebe in “Friends”, revealed that she was really nervous as she forgot the chords of the hit song “Smelly cat”, before her duet with Lady Gaga on the recent, “Friends: The Reunion”.

“That was great. I was really nervous when I first heard that. And then I prepared — I realised I had to learn ‘Smelly cat’ again, and I tuned my guitar and then realised I don’t know the chords. But I googled it. All the chords were there for ‘Smelly cat’,” Kudrow said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Her comments come after the show’s director Ben Winston shared that Gaga has a “synergy” with Kudrow.

Speaking about their performance, Winston had said: “I told Lisa that I want ed a music performance and didn’t want it to be the theme song. I asked if she’d consider singing ‘Smelly cat’ and she thought it would be fun, but said she never really played guitar. We gave her a guitar to practice that morning.

“I gave her a list of three or four names of people I thought would be really great to duet with, but Gaga was, without question, my number one. And she loved the idea of Gaga.

“Gaga — and I don’t think she’d mind me saying — has some Phoebe spirit in her.

“There is synergy between Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga in some way. Gaga said yes in a heartbeat. She was like, ‘I would love to perform in Central Perk with Lisa Kudrow’. “