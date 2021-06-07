PM to address nation at 5 pm

NEW DELHI, June 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM today. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted the announcement.

The Prime Minister’s address comes at a time Covid cases are on the wane after a deadly surge in April-May and parts of the country are emerging from strict lockdowns.

Reports suggest PM Modi will speak on his government’s vaccination policy, which has been criticized by states and experts and has also been questioned by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court last week called the centre’s liberalized policy of free vaccines for people who are 45 and above, and paid doses for the 18-44 group, “arbitrary and irrational”.

Flagging several other flaws — including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by ural people in accessing vaccines — the court asked the centre to review its vaccination policy and “place on record a roadmap of projected availability of vaccines till 31 December 2021”.

The Centre was asked to furnish complete details on its vaccination policy, including all documents and file notings, and also clarify how ₹ 35,000 crore announced in the Budget was used in procuring vaccines.

The Supreme Court also asked states to clarify whether they would be vaccinating people free of cost.