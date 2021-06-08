Assam Cabinet simplifies flood-damage assessment, infrastructure repair

GUWAHATI, June 8: In a major administrative reform, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by the chief minister here on Tuesday approved simplification of flood-damage assessment and repair of infrastructure.

“Previously, the arrangement of funds sanction against flood damages was cumbersome, as it involved collection of estimated damage (infrastructure/livestock) by circle officer/mandals to the sanction of funds by the revenue department. However, deputy commissioners have now been authorised to take necessary action in this regard within the timeframe of April 1 to October 31,” state health minister and Cabinet spokesperson Keshab Mahanta informed reporters later.

“Besides, for smooth implementation of Batadrava Than Cultural and Tourism Project, Cabinet approved allotment of additional land measuring 35 bigha 2 katha 2 lecha to the management committee. Cultural affairs minister Bimal Bora will visit and review the status of the project every month,” Mahanta said.

The Cabinet also recommended holding of first Budget Session of the present Assam Legislative Assembly from July 12, 2021, he said.

Addressing reporters, Cabinet spokesperson and minister Pijush Hazarika informed that a committee, comprising MPs and MLAs among others, has been formed to oversee the process of utilisation 77,000 bighas of government land freed from encroachers at Gorukhuti, Sipajhar in Darrang for agriculture purposes.

“Besides, the Cabinet decided that photographs of the President, Prime Minister and Assam’s first chief minister, Gopinath Bordoloi would be displayed in all government offices of the state,” Hazarika said.

Among others, the Cabinet decided to institute Asom Ratna Award to be presented every year to one person who has made significant contribution to the society.

The Cabinet also instituted the Asom Bibhushan Award to be presented to three persons, Assam Bhushan to five persons and Asom Shree to 10 persons every year.

The awards will carry Rs 5 lakh (Asom Ratna Award); Rs 3 lakh (Asom Bibhushan Award); Rs 2 lakh (Assam Bhushan) and Rs 1 lakh Asom Shree respectively with other benefits like free medical treatment of critical illness, free stay at Assam Bhawans, free travel in ASTC buses etc.

From this year onwards, the Cabinet further decided that the literary pension will be conferred in the name of litterateur, late Homen Borgohain on his birthday, December 7.

Likewise, sports pension will be conferred in the name of Arjun Bhogeswar Barua on his birthday, September 3, while artiste award will be conferred on January 17 (Silpi Divas) every year.