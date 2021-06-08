Free foodgrains till Nov

New Delhi, June 7: In a major relief to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the government has extended the scheme to distribute wheat and rice free of cost to around 80 crore people till November.

In April, the Centre had announced distribution of free foodgrains for the months of May and June under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to help people during the second wave of COVID-19.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said: “Last year when the lockdown was imposed due to corona, free ration was provided to more than 80 crore people for eight months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.” This year too due to the second wave of the pandemic, the scheme was implemented for May and June, he added. “Today, the government has decided to extend PMGKAY till Deepawali’. (PTI)