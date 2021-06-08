Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi to meet Amit Shah

New Delhi : Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday reached Union Home Minister and former party Chief Amit Shah’s residence for a meeting.

The BJP’s central leadership has called Adhikari to Delhi for a meeting. Adhikari reached Delhi last night.

Later in the day, Adhikari will also meet BJP Chief J.P. Nadda. On Wednesday, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In recent West Bengal Assembly polls, Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nadnigram, which is his strong bastion. The BJP leaders are tight lipped over the agenda of the meet, but Adhikari is likely to discuss state politics with the central leadership. (IANS)