ASUS unveils new gaming laptops

Taiwanese tech Giant ASUS on Thursday launched its latest range of Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming laptops featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. The new lineup comes wrapped with powerful new hardware in a stylish yet durable package and includes ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 at RsA2,99,990 and Rs 1,44,990, respectively. The company also unveiled ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and F17 at Rs 1,04,990 and Rs 92,990, respectively. Zephyrus M16 offers true portability with a 16-inch thin and light design making it a powerful device for gaming and beyond. WhileAZephyrus S17 is an all-new, premium gaming laptop with a rising optical-mechanical keyboard that enables superior cooling. It delivers top-of-the-line performance for gaming and more in a slim package with the style for any occasion. The TUF F15 and TUF F17 offer a cutting-edge combination of Intel Core H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. The new TUF also features fast charging offering 0-50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. Users can even use a Type-C charger to top-up the battery via the Thunderbolt 4 port when in a pinch. (IANS)