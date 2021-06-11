Covid lockdown extended in East Khasi Hills by one week

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 11: Meghalaya government has extended the COVID-induced lockdown in East Khasi Hills by another week till 5 am of June 21 following a virtual COVID situation review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

The government has empowered the Deputy Commissioners of  other districts  to decide as per the prevailing local situation whether to extend lockdown in their respective districts  or not. Also, DCs can decide to open up to 20 per cent non-essential shops.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.