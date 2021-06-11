Covid lockdown extended in East Khasi Hills by one week

SHILLONG, June 11: Meghalaya government has extended the COVID-induced lockdown in East Khasi Hills by another week till 5 am of June 21 following a virtual COVID situation review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

The government has empowered the Deputy Commissioners of other districts to decide as per the prevailing local situation whether to extend lockdown in their respective districts or not. Also, DCs can decide to open up to 20 per cent non-essential shops.