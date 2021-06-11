Fresh cases overtake recoveries after 13 days

SHILLONG, June 10: After 13 days of respite, new cases of Covid-19 surpassed the number of recoveries in Meghalaya on Thursday. 603 fresh cases were reported in the state against 427 recoveries.

Out of the 603 new cases, 226 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 74 in West Jaintia Hills, 63 in West Garo Hills, 62 in South West Khasi Hills, 32 in West Khasi Hills, 29 in East Garo Hills, 28 in North Garo Hills, 26 each in East Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi, 23 in South Garo Hills and 14 in South West Garo Hills.

As far as recoveries are concerned, 210 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 80 in South West Khasi Hills, 67 in Ri Bhoi, 19 in West Jaintia Hills, 13 in West Garo Hills, nine each in South West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, five in East Garo Hills, four in West Khasi Hills and three in South Garo Hills.

The number of people cured/discharged has risen to 34,867.

Meghalaya also witnessed 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll past the 700-mark to 704.

Six death were reported from East Khasi Hills, while two deaths each were reported from East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

The active tally in Meghalaya has yet again breached the 5,000-mark and stands at 5,015.