Taapsee fears Sujoy Ghosh will get inspired by Dinesh Pandit’s ‘bhayanak’ book!

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who loves binge-reading books penned by Dinesh Pandit, has got Sujoy Ghosh hooked to the author’s stories. She now hopes the filmmaker doesnt get inspired by the thriller.

Taapsee posted a picture on her Instagram story on Thursday. In the picture, Ghosh is seen reading the Hindi book “Dakaiti 60 Lakh Ki”.

She wrote: “I hope he doesn’t get inspired by this thriller now! #DineshPandit.”

Ghosh too shared his reaction after reading the book on Twitter.

He said: “Yo @taapsee yeh kya bhayanak kitaab hai yaar!!! heart palpitating!”

Taapsee on Wednesday was seen reading Pandit’s books such as “Dakaiti 60 Lakh Ki”, “Hawas Ka Aatank” and “Pyaar Ka Aatank”.

The actress will next be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, which is pitched as a mystery thriller. (IANS)