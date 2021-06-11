Thomas Sangma bail plea: Hearing to continue today

SHILLONG, June 10: The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of rape-accused NPP MLA, Thomas Sangma will continue on Friday.

Kastav Paul, the lawyer for Thomas Sangma, said on Thursday that the matter has been listed for further hearing on Friday.

It was also informed that the interim relief granted by the Court to the legislator would continue.

The Court on June 8 had granted interim relief with conditions that the MLA should not abscond or leave the jurisdiction of the Court without prior permission and not hamper the investigation in the case.

Sangma had also been directed to maintain his distance from the complainant and prosecution witness and not make any inducement or threat to the complainant and prosecution witness who are acquainted with the facts of the case.

The Court would now peruse the case diary and the report filed by the investigation officer in the case.