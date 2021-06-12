719 doctors died in 2nd wave, Bihar records highest deaths

New Delhi : As many as 719 doctors have died during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest report by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) with Bihar reporting the highest number of 111 doctors dying in the line of duty.

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country is not over yet. This is the reason doctors are losing their lives every day while saving the lives of Covid-infected patients.

According to the IMA, a total of 1,467 doctors have died so far since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 748 doctors had lost their lives during the first wave of the pandemic.

Delhi is the only state after Bihar where more deaths of doctors have been reported. According to official figures, 109 doctors have died in Delhi, 79 in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, 39 in Jharkhand and 35 in Andhra Pradesh.

However, there are some states where only a few doctors have lost their lives such as one in Puducherry, two in Tripura, two in Uttarakhand, two in Goa, while three doctors in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have died due to infections during the second wave.

According to the information provided by the IMA, most of the doctors between 30 to 55 years have lost their lives during the second wave of Covid-19, including resident doctors and doctors working as interns. Apart from these doctors, some pregnant women doctors have also lost their lives in the line of duty.

The coronavirus pandemic curve also seems to be flattening across the country, as 84,332 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 4,002 infected persons lost their lives due to the virus, according to the union health ministry data. (IANS).

‘Global shipping crisis result of uneven post-Covid recovery’

New Delhi: The crisis in the global shipping industry has been largely on the back of uneven post-Covid recoveries of the major importing and exporting countries, according to a report by Drip Capital.

Small and medium businesses (SMB) around the world contribute to over 25 per cent of the $18 trillion maritime trade, said the report, adding that Drip Capital observed that this sector has been going through a more profound and widespread crisis since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic contraction.

The economic downturn due to Covid-19 led to the plight of the sector. Be it the supply chain disruption, the shortage of shipping containers to skyrocketing freight costs over the last year, many elements have collectively increased the woes of the SMBs across the globe.

Titled ‘Global Shipping Crisis: The detrimental impact of the rising tide of freight costs on SMBs’, the report said: “While every exporter and importer felt some degree of the brunt from the economic contraction, the most heavily affected were the SMB traders of the world.”

Noting that China is the largest exporter in the world, with 16.1 per cent of global exports, the report said that when Covid-19 hit this global trade powerhouse, many unfortunate events started unfolding for the shipping industry.

“The shipping crisis is a consequence of the uneven post-Covid-19 economic recoveries of the world’s largest importing and exporting countries. The novel coronavirus has hit the world with multiple waves and new variants,” said the report.

However, the difference in the degree and level of its impact on each country meant everyone around the globe experienced lockdowns and the subsequent easing of restrictions at different points in time, it added. (IANS)