Black Caps 229/3 at stumps on Day 2

Birmingham, June 11: Two knocks of 80s, by Will Young and Devon Conway, led New Zealand’s solid reply to England’s first-innings’ 303, and finished the second day of the second and final Test at 229 for three wickets here on Friday.

New Zealand still trail by 74 runs, though they look like headed for a considerable first-innings lead.

Young scored 82 and opener Conway, the double centurion of the first Test, scored 80.

At stumps, veteran Ross Taylor was batting on 46, scored off 97 balls. With the dismissal of Young, the day’s play ended, so a new batsman will take guard on Saturday morning along with Taylor.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad ended the day with two wickets for 22 while Daniel Lawrence dismissed Young.

In an effort to check New Zealand’s progress, England captain Joe Root pressed into service six bowlers, and himself bowled 13 overs.

Earlier, Conway and Young steadied the New Zealand first innings after an early jolt and helped the visitors to 130 for one wicket at tea.

They added 122 for the second wicket, after New Zealand lost Tom Latham (6) with the total being 15 and Broad being the bowler.

Then, another good partnership ensued, between Taylor and Young, for the third wicket. They scored 92 together.

The first Test had ended in a draw. (IANS)