West Garo Hills extends lockdown till 21 June

TURA, JUNE 6 : West Garo Hills District Magistrate, Ram Singh, had passed an order on 12 June thereby enforcing the containment measures in the district from 5 am of 14 June till 5 am of 21 June with the same restricted and permitted activities as in the earlier order passed on 30 May.

According to the order, the opening of essential commodities shops in Tura Main Bazar areas will continue to follow the earlier order while in other parts of the district, these shops will open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m till 1 p.m while the non-essential shops are allowed to open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

The movement of vehicles will continue to follow the odd-even rule and all non-essential movement is discouraged and intra-district public transport are not allowed. Those violating the movement protocols or furnishing false self-declaration will be liable for penal action as per law, the order said.

The order also said that besides weekend lock-down on Saturday and Sunday, the corona curfew from 2 pm to 5 am will continue in the district .