Deer hunted in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar, 1 held

Patna : A team of the Forest Department in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bagha district of Bihar arrested a person on the charge of poaching a deer on Saturday.

The accused is identified as Ratnesh Kumar Singh, a native of Siswa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balia district.

The Forest Department officials have also recovered 25 kg raw meat, a deer skin, teeth, bones and other body parts from his possession.

Mahesh Prasad, in charge of Valmiki Tiger Reserve, said: “We got information about some hunters assembled at Berihani zone of the reserve on Saturday evening. When we raided the place, the poachers were assembled in forest house number 22.”

“There were six poachers present at the time of the raid. Five of them managed to flee but we have arrested their one accomplish,” Prasad said.

During the investigation, it appeared that the poachers might have used gun to hunt the animal,” Prasad further said.

The accused has been booked under the Wild Life Act, he said. (IANS)