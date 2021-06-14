ED to produce RJD RS member AD Singh in court, seek 4-day custody

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP A.D. Singh in connection with the fertilizer scam case, will produce him in a court here and seek four days custody, sources said on Monday.

An ED source said that Singh will be produced before a court as his custody is ending on Monday.

“We will seek four days custody again as we need to get several answers from him,” the source said.

Singh was arrested from his south Delhi residence on June 3 in connection with the case. The ED case is based on a CBI FIR registered last month. The case pertains to an alleged fertilizer scam linked to IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL).

The CBI has named U.S. Awasthi, MD and CEO of IFFCO, Pravinder Singh Gahlaut, MD of Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), Amol Awasthi and Anupam Awasthi, both sons of the IFFCO MD and CEO and also promoters of Catalyst Business Associates Pvt Ltd; Vivek Gahlaut, son of IPL MD Gahlaut; Pankaj Jain of Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, Dubai; Sanjay Jain, brother of Pankaj Jain and also President of Jyoti Trading Corporation and beneficial owner of other entities of Jyoti Group; and AD Singh, senior Vice President of Jyoti Trading Corporation, Dubai in connection with a corruption case.

Singh was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the RJD in March last year.

According to the election affidavit of Singh he is a graduate from Kirori Mal College in Delhi and is unmarried. His immovable property is worth Rs 188.57 crore and movable property is Rs 49.6 crore. He owns land, apartments and offices in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Mumbai. His income tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 was over Rs 24 crore, the affidavit stated. (IANS)