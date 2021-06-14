Kangana Ranaut went horseback riding on Sunday morning

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies

Mumbai, June 13 : Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went horseback riding on Sunday morning.

Kangana posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen riding a white horse dressed in an orange polo shirt paired with black pants.

“Today morning horse back riding,” Kangana wrote as the caption.

On June 9, Kangana shared a post where she yearned for the person meant for her to show up.

The actress shared a beautiful photograph of herself lost in thoughts.

Speaking about her work, Kangana will be seen in the film “Thalaivi”. The film’s release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is also part of the films “Tejas” and “Dhaakad”, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled “Tiku Weds Sheru”.(IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.