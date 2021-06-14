Xiaomi’s 200W charging will decrease battery capacity: Report

Beijing, June 13 : Smartphone brand Xiaomi has revealed that its 200W wired charging solution, which was recently showcased, drains battery capacity at a significant rate.

The manufacturer said this solution is able to top up a 4,000mAh battery in just eight minutes, but it turns out that this comes at a long-term cost, Android Authority reported.

The company posted a Q&A on its Weibo account and one of the questions concerned the impact of 200W charging on battery health over time.

It turns out that 800 charging and discharging cycles at 200W results in the battery degrading to “above 80 per cent” of its original capacity.

The 800 cycles corresponds to just over two years, so that means a phone with a 4,000mAh battery will effectively have a 3,200mAh battery (or a little more than this) after two years of charging via this method.

Meanwhile, a device with a 5,000mAh battery will essentially have a 4,000mAh battery after two years of 200W charging, the report said.

The Chinese brand already holds the record for the fastest wireless charging technology in a device with its 67W wireless charging technology present in the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

Last year, it announced an 80W wireless fast charging technology that is yet to be supported by any device yet though it already sells an 80W wireless charger.(IANS)