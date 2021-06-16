Cash award for vaccination makes people wary

NONGSTOIN, June 16: The award of Rs.10,000 announced by the District Administration through the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nongstoin for those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine has become one of the hottest topics on discussion in social media platforms.

In a letter issued by C P Mawkon, BDO of Nongstoin on 15th June, 2021 stated that the District Administration will give a cash award of Rs 10,000 for those who have taken the 1st and the 2nd dose of Covid injection and the beneficiary will be selected through random system.

The announcement of cash award has made some people more way about taking the jab especially those who have been apprehensive of taking the vaccine.