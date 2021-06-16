‘Don’t force citizens to take vaccine’

SHILLONG, June 15: KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum on Tuesday urged the state government not to force the citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It is really unfortunate that there is an attempt by government authorities to force people to take the vaccine. People have the right to decide if they want to take the vaccine or not,” Nongrum said.

Nongrum was reacting to the order passed by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo asking shops and establishments to display the vaccination status of their staff on shop premises.

“Any shop which has not completed vaccination of its staff will not be permitted to open from June 24 onwards. All drivers of commercial vehicles including local taxis, tourist taxis and buses are required to be vaccinated (at least 1st dose) before they are permitted to resume operation,” the DC said in the order.

The KHNAM MLA said that it is a crime against humanity if the government forces the citizens to take the vaccine.

According to Nongrum, there is a sense of fear among the people that the government is adopting a policy to force the people to take the vaccination before allowing them to resume their economic activities.

West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang has asked the state government to make provisions to vaccinate people from other states working in the state.

“The vaccine is coming from the Union Government and are meant for all Indian citizens,” he argued.

Nongrum also suggested that the government should create awareness on the efficacy of the vaccine.

When contacted, the East Khasi Hills DC said that there are guidelines that allow people without IDs to take the vaccine and the administration will come up with details on the same.

A day after the order, 384 beneficiaries received the vaccine at a drive held at the MUDA parking lot on Tuesday. So far, 987 people including shopkeepers and their staff, residents and hawkers have been vaccinated at the site.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, AL Hek issued a warning against spreading false information and fake news about vaccine, stating that such people would be arrested under the Epidemic Act.

Hek admitted that rumours were being spread about the ill-effects of the vaccines and hence people were hesitant to get themselves vaccinated.