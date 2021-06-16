State govt to strengthen police force

SHILLONG, June 15: The state government is planning to strengthen the police force by improving infrastructure and setting up new police stations.

After discussing the matter at a meeting with Director General of Police (DGP), Additional DGP and Secretary of Home department on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government feels there is a strong need to strengthen the police force by way of boosting infrastructure at police stations, outposts and battalions.

He said the government will hold another round of consultations with the Superintendents of Police within a week or 10 days’ time and then take a decision.

The government wants to expand police outposts in critical areas, strengthen cyber crime division and have traffic branch and women police stations wherever needed.

During the meeting, the police department laid thrust on the need to raise battalions.

Reacting to Lok Sabha member, Vincent Pala’s call for fast-tracking recruitment in vacant positions for the newly-approved 7th and 8th battalions of Meghalaya Police, Sangma said the Centre will offer some financial support but after about a year, the state government will be required to entirely manage the battalions.

He said the government will examine all aspects and take a judicious decision. Recently, the Central government had approved two new police battalions for the state.