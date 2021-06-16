Woman dead as car rams into protesters in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, June 15 : A woman was killed and three people were injured when a car rammed into protesters in the US city of Minneapolis, where an African-American man was fatally shot this month during an attempted arrest, police said.

In a statement on Monday, the Minneapolis Police Department said that at 11,39 p.m. on Sunday, a person drove his vehicle into a crowd of demonstrators in the Lake Street and Girard Avenue South area who were protesting the fatal police shooting of 32-year-old Winston Smith Jr. on June 3, reports Xinhua news agency.

The crash resulted in one woman being killed and three others suffering non-life threatening injuries, the Department added.

The suspect was pulled out of the vehicle and struck by protesters before being taken into custody, it said, adding “preliminary investigation indicates that the use of drugs or alcohol by the driver may be a contributing factor in this crash”.

Minneapolis has been the scene of multiple protests since the death of George Floyd under police custody more than a year ago.

Tensions further escalated after another black man, Daunte Wright was shot to death on April 11 during a traffic stop when the trial of Floyd’s murderer was underway.(IANS)