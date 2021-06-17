Fresh cases outnumber recoveries after six days

SHILLONG, June 16: Meghalaya recorded 495 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, showing an upward trajectory in new infections for the past three days. New cases outnumbered recoveries for the first time in six days with 453 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

The state also witnessed eight new deaths on the day pushing the death toll to 758. Seven fatalities were reported in East Khasi Hills and one in East Garo Hills. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.75%.

Out of 495 new cases, 122 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 91 in South West Khasi Hills, 74 in West Garo Hills, 64 in Ri-Bhoi, 32 in North Garo Hills, 26 in East Garo Hills, 23 in West Jaintia Hills, 20 each in South Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills and four in East Jaintia Hills.

Recoveries on the day include 222 in East Khasi Hills, 53 in West Garo Hills, 51 in Ri-Bhoi, 29 each in West Jaintia Hills and South West Garo Hills, 24 in South West Khasi Hills, 12 in East Jaintia Hills, 10 in North Garo Hills, nine in East Garo Hills and seven each in West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills. With this, the total patients cured/discharged went up to 38,032.

There are currently 4,464 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the state has administered a total of 5,44,215 doses of vaccine so far which include 4,69,389 first dose and 74,826 second dose.