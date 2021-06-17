News Capsule

PDS quota

Rice under NFSA (AAY and PHH) and non-NFSA for the month of June East Khasi Hills has been released at the scale of 35 kg per card at Rs 3 per kg, 5 kg per head at Rs 3 per kg and 7.215 kg per household at the rate of Rs 12.70 to 13 per kg for AAY, PHH and non-NFSA card holders respectively. In a separate order, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Supply), Sohra Civil Sub-Division, also informed that rice at similar scale has been released for the month of June to all fair price shop dealers. The SDO further said that PMGKAY rice free of cost at the scale of 5 kg per head for AAY and PHH card holders only has also been released.