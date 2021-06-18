Meghalaya Cabinet’s decisions on Friday

SHILLONG, June 18: Meghalaya Cabinet today took the following decision on the six items it had taken for consideration:

Cabinet approved amendment of the Meghalaya Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 by issuance of an ordinance (Meghalaya Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The Central Government has brought amendments to the Central GST Act 2017 and in view of this, amendments to the State Act was necessitated in order to effect the corresponding changes made by the Central Act.

Amendment of Section 7, 16, 35, 44, 50, 74, 75, 83, 107, 129, 130, 151, 152, 168 of the Meghalaya Good and Service Tax Act, 2017.

Cabinet approved the proposal to frame The Meghalaya Forensic Science Laboratory Service Rules 2021.

Govt has decided to appoint full time Director to strengthen the functioning of the Forensic Science Laboratory. The post has been lying vacant for the past two years, which was being managed all these years by Police Officer of the rank of SP and above.

Frame the service rules to govern the conditions of services of its officers.

Cabinet approved the retention of registration mark of old motor vehicles on a new vehicle after the sale or scrapping of the old vehicle. Since fee is paid by few members of the public for their choice numbers, therefore they should be given the opportunity to retain the same registration number even on purchase of a new vehicle later.

If the retained registration is affixed in the new vehicle within 12 months/1 year then a fee of Rs. 10,000/- or Rs. 15,000 may be levied.

If the retained registration is not fixed in the new vehicle within 12 months/ 1 year then a fee of Rs. 10,000/- or Rs. 15,000/- per annum may be levied. If the owners fail to pay the retention fee annually then the registration number will automatically be property of the Government.

Cabinet has approved the appointment of Officer on Special Duty (Technical) under Power Department. Appointment of Sh. U N Madan Retd. Chief Engineer (Projects), MePDCL as the next OSD (Technical) Power Department on contractual basis for a period of 3 years.

Entitled to receive remuneration at the rate of the last pay drawn minus pension, plus allowances as may be admissible from time to time.

Cabinet approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Civil Service Rules 1975 to incorporate the sub-rule for addition of marks obtained by MCS Officers during the induction training at MATI to marks secured in the competitive exam by MPSC to determine Officers’ ranking & seniority.

Approval for re-development of Government Land at Police Bazar, Shillong and for availing of loan from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Bank (HUDCO) for this purpose.

