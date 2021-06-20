Tahir Raj Bhasin: It’s disorienting to see Mumbai shut

Mumbai, June 19 : Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is finally back in the city after three months and has resumed work. He has started dubbing for his forthcoming release “Looop Lapeta”. The actor says it is disorienting to see a bustling city as Mumbai shut down, and the film industry paralysed, as it happened during the Pandemic.

“It really feels great to be back in Mumbai and start working after the country was engulfed in the deadly second wave. Mumbai has a very different energy and I have loved every bit of my time here. It is a city that has given me wind beneath my wings to aspire and soar creatively,” says Tahir.

He adds: “I have started dubbing for ‘Looop Lapeta’. As soon as I finish this, I will be starting work on a new project that I’m supremely excited about. I have been finishing my brand commitments before I dive into my film commitments.”

The actor says he left Mumbai to shoot in different parts of the country as cases spiked in the city. “So, it’s great to see Mumbai coming back to normalcy, and for the industry to restart.”

Tahir says he felt disoriented when shooting was paused in Mumbai. “This is a city of dreams and it’s always on, every second of the day. That’s the charm of Mumbai. So, it’s disorienting to see it shut, for the film industry to be paralysed and for people to not have work,” he said.

In “Looop Lapeta”, Tahir is paired with Taapsee Pannu. He also has “Bulbul Tarang” coming up opposite Sonakshi Sinha and “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein”with Shweta Tripathi.

Tahir also has “83” lined up for release. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about India’s first World Cup win in 1983, and stars Ranveer Singh as the team captain Kapil Dev. Tahir play legendary opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar.(IANS)