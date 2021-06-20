Korean Pop (or K-pop) has shaken the hearts of millions worldwide, however, its origin dates back to the early 1990s. People ask how and why K-pop has gained so much popularity, especially when they see the craze in the youth. Moreover, dedicated fandoms have taken it to another level.

Believe it or not, K-pop music videos gain a million views on YouTube in a matter of minutes. Recently, the song “Butter” by BTS (Bangtan Boys) became the fastest video in YouTube history – it surpassed 100 million views in just 13 minutes. For fans, this is a matter of celebration.

K-pop has a loyal fanbase here as well. Yes, even in the remotest corners of our very own Meghalaya, we can see people dancing to Blackpink’s “Ice cream” or “Dynamite” by BTS. This proves that K-pop has surely made the world smaller. The reason K-pop groups have gained so much popularity, more so than any other boy band or girl band in music history, can be viewed from different perspectives.

First, their music is outstanding. Language is no barrier. When one can listen to a song without understanding a single word, this proves that the music is superb. Second, the lyrics are beautiful and meaningful when translated.

These groups have such massive fandoms, some of them being the BTS ARMY, the EXO- L, the Blink, the VIPs; fans are from across the globe. This shows that we cannot ignore their place in pop culture. The rigorous dance routines accompanying the songs, coupled with the strict routines the band members adhere to, show professionalism. The live performances are smooth, taking our breath away. Documentaries on these K-pop groups show the years of training – a reason they are so good. It has made them what they are today.

The Billboard charts have been reserving the top places for K-pop groups throughout the years. Also, they have stayed close to their fans no matter what – a main reason fans are so committed to their bias (favourite member in a band). Through a variety of shows such as the Blackpink House and the Run BTS, to name a few, fans get access to the personalities, adding a sense of proximity to their favourite K-pop idols and they grow fonder of them by the day. Looking at these shows, the fans feel seen and heard. We can see the appearance of K-pop groups in American talk shows and they have received love from the audience. This is quite the development if you look at the history of American talk shows.

BTS member and vocalist Kim Taehyung’s song “Sweet Night”, released in 2020 has become number 1 in 118 countries worldwide on iTunes singles charts. It has set a record as the only song in the world to achieve this milestone, making Taehyung the only artist in the world to achieve this for a single.

All these K-pop idols are known for being extraordinarily attractive, which has led to some critics saying nasty things about them through memes.

We cannot ignore that K-pop has become popular solely because of how talented the singers are. It is here to stay. Besides, they have also shown us the importance of exploring different music genres! Music brings us closer to one another and the rising popularity of K-pop has proved this beyond a doubt.