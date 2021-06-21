Yoga Day celebrated across NE airports

GUWAHATI, June 21: Airports under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the Northeast Region celebrated the 7th International Yoga Day on Monday, adhering to all COVID-19 related health protocols and safety guidelines.

Majority of the employees participated in the yoga session online from their homes along with family members and followed the instructions of experts who conducted the sessions on various asanas with clear guidelines and caution.

The event commenced at 7am and continued for an hour.

At the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regional headquarters at Borjhar in Guwahati, the yoga session was led by Ravi Kant, regional executive director, North East Region.

“Yoga is not just an art but a way of life. The programme has been organised to promote well-being of all individuals both, mentally, physically and spiritually,” Kant said in his inaugural speech.

He requested all employees posted in the North East Region to practice yoga regularly.

International Yoga Day activities were observed and officials at other airports in the Northeast Region actively participated in the programme.

At Shillong Airport, trained instructors from CISF personnel led the International Yoga Day event and employees participated through online sessions as well as physical sessions, maintaining all COVID health protocols.

A three-day special programme by ‘Art of Living, Tripura Centre’ got underway at MBB Airport, Agartala on Monday.

AAI employees are taking part in a virtual programme titled, “Immunity Enhancement Program – Meditation Breath and Yoga”.

Similar activities were observed at all other airports like Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Lilabari, Rupsi, Imphal, and Dimapur.