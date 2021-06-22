Cong white paper on Covid not to finger point at govt: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a white paper of the party on the Covid pandemic and said that the aim of the report is not to finger point at the government, but to help the nation prepare for the third wave.

He also asked the government to make Covid fund for the families who lost their kin and implement the NYAY scheme.

Addressing a press conference virtually, Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said, “Everyone is aware of the Covid pandemic and how many people lost their lives. We have prepared a white paper in detail, and the aim of this report is not to finger point the blame on the government, but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infections. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the entire country knows that before the second wave, the scientists and doctors warned us. “Government did not take the necessary action to prevent the second wave of Covid,” he said, adding that today again we are standing here.

“Entire country knows that the third wave is going to come as the virus is mutating. And we are saying again that the government should prepare immediately, the requirements of medicines, infrastructures, oxygen supplies and hospitals,” he said.

“The purpose of this white paper is to help the government to prepare for the third wave,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that this is our intention to provide the government the insights on what to be done. He also pointed out that it is clear that management of the first and second wave of Covid was disastrous, and we have tried to point out the reasons behind it. He asserted, “I would even go so far as to say that there might be waves even after the third wave of Covid-19 as the virus is mutating”.

He also said that the central pillar of fighting Covid is vaccination.

Stressing on providing financial assistance to the people, the Congress leader urged the government to implement the NYAY scheme and come up with Covid fund to provide monetary support to people who lost their kin due to the pandemic. (IANS)