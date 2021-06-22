Shilpa Shetty: Positivity has to be a choice we make every day

MUMBAI, June 22: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra says the one thing she has learnt from the ups and downs of her life is that positivity has to be a choice. Shilpa posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday featuring a yoga pose with a quote by Aristotle Onassis, to drive home her point.

“The one thing that I have learnt from the ups and downs of my life is that positivity has to be a choice that we make every day. This is true especially when we are at our lowest,” she wrote.

She added: “A positive mindset and attitude can lead us halfway through a battle to victory. Never give in to negative thoughts or people’s perceptions of yourself. Keep doing what you need to do, give it your best, and have faith in what is to unfold and yourself.”

“Even if it doesn’t go your way temporarily, you will see things shaping up in unexpected ways in the future; because in life… Everything happens for the best.”

Shilpa has two films lined up. She will be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel to the 2003 hit “Hungama”, and also “Nikamma”, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

IANS