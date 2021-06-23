EURO 2020 SNIPPETS

Wembley may have 65,000 fans for semis, final

LONDON, June 22: UEFA is in talks with the British government about increasing the attendance at Wembley Stadium to 65,000 for the semifinals and final of the European Championship, people with knowledge of the discussions said.

The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium.

There are fears that Britain is seeing the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections with cases on the rise over the last seven days. The resurgence led Italian Premier Mario Draghi to call for moving the Euro 2020 final away from Britain.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she hopes UEFA will act “responsibly” on the issue of staging Euro 2020 matches in Britain given the spread there of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus (AP)

Mount, Chilwell to isolate

LONDON, June 22: England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will have to remain in self-isolation until Monday after their contact with a coronavirus-infected opponent at the European Championship.

They will miss the last group game on Tuesday but will be available for the round of 16 if England wins Group D by beating the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. (AP)