KHLIEHRIAT, June 23: The Special Judge POSCO here, sentenced a rape accused, Pynchemlangki Bareh, to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under section 4 (POCSO Act) and two years’ rigorous imprisonment under section 506 IPC and directed him to pay fine of Rs.5000 after held him guilty of committing rape on a minor girl on November 26, 2019. The judgement was delivered on June 16, 2021.