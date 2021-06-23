Shami shines on Day 5 as India take 32-run lead

Southampton, June 22: Mohammed Shami’s incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing ‘sixth’ and final day.

If Shami brought India back with four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249, Rohit Sharma after all the hardwork, made an error in judgement trying to leave a Tim Southee in-dipper which trapped him plumb in-front.

With Shubman Gill also back in the hut, India finished the fifth day at 64 for 2 with a lead of 32 runs, having erased a 32-run deficit.

With a full day’s play expected, India would like to bat at least a session and half to put themselves in safe position before giving New Zealand 50 odd overs and 200 plus target if they want to enforce a result.

New Zealand certainly go into the final day as favourites to lift the WTC mace, courtesy Southee’s late evening spell.

A draw looks more of a practical possibility due to all the time that has been lost due to inclement weather but a superb batting effort from skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara or an inexplicable batting collapse like Adelaide could certainly make things interesting during the business end of the marquee clash.

But the fifth day’s play certainly belonged to the most talented Indian swing bowler in contemporary times – Shami.

His artistry was on full display as he singlehandedly brought India back in the match during the first session at a time when New Zealand had control over the proceedings.

The 32-run lead that they got was largely due to efforts of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee, who threw their bats around.

Shami after a mesmerising morning spell, got a couple of more wickets in the post-lunch session. He dismissed Colin de Grandhomme with a delivery that angled in and Jamieson with a bouncer.

India’s senior-most player Ishant Sharma denied half-century to a dogged skipper Kane Williamson with a classic Test match dismissal – a delivery rearing up and shaping out which was edged to Kohli at third slip.

Sensing that mere survival would spell doom, New Zealand scored 114 runs in the post lunch session even as Shami and Ishant remained standout performer bowling their hearts out.

Such was Shami’s domination in the first session that Williamson managed only seven runs in an entire session of play.

Ross Taylor was dismissed as Shami reaped the rewards for finding the fuller “English” length which enticed the batsman to go for a drive.

BJ Watling, in his last Test, got a ball from Shami that would have put the best in the business in trouble.

However, the disappointment for India was Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled short and wide which former England captain Nasser Hussain termed “pretty balls” that don’t yield results. (PTI)