Dorbar deplores remarks against E Khasi Hills DC

SHILLONG, June 23: The Dorbar Shnong Jaiaw Laitdom on Wednesday condemned the derogatory remarks made by one Donlad Shylla against East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on social media recently.

Members of the executive committee said that the remarks made by Shylla on Facebook against the Deputy Commissioner are disrespectful and demeaning to the entire womenfolk of the Khasi community.

Calling for stringent action against Sylla, the Dorbar Shnong has voiced support for the Deputy Commissioner and has expressed its gratitude to her for helping them get two corona care centres in the locality.