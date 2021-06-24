Remaining Class XII papers cancelled

SHILLONG, June 23: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said students will not have to sit for the remaining papers of the Class XII board examination while the re-examination for those who missed the HSSLC and SSLC exams will be conducted by mid-July.

The remaining papers are computer science, statistics, vocational studies and western music.

“These are minor papers and marking will be done according to MBoSE parameters that may be based on practical exams or by computing the papers that have already been done,” he said.

He also said the examination for the students who missed the SSLC and HSSLC exams due to Covid-related issues will be re-conducted by the middle of July.

“There are 74 Class X students who missed some papers and 34 who missed all the papers,” he said, adding that 92 Class XII candidates missed some papers and 15 missed the entire examination.

Rymbui said the results for Class XII exams will be declared before July 31.

He said the decision had to be taken as the uncertainty for the students “cannot go on and on”.

“This is the special chance and it ends there,” he said.

However, Principal of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Fr. Anthony Kharkongor has requested Rymbui not to cancel the remaining Class XII papers, arguing that students would suffer since subjects like Computer Science and Informatics Practices are scoring subjects and cancellation of the papers would affect their percentage and position.

He claimed that the decision was unfair and illogical as MBoSE would conduct the exam for those who missed their papers due to COVID-related complications whereas students were not geeting a chance to reappera in the subjects which were cancelled earlier.

“MBoSE should give the option to the students to appear for the exam if they are unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them through a marking scheme which is yet to be decided by the Board,” he added.