Art Goes Online

To meet art lovers ever-growing appetite for quality works by emerging and established artists, Christie’s 20th & 21st Century Art Department presents for the first time, an online-only auction dedicated to this collecting trend.

No Regrets: Modern and Contemporary Art Online features a dynamic selection of original works, prints and collectibles from artists, including Tomoya Tsukamoto, Yoshitomo Nara, Javier Calleja, Kasing Lung, Hajime Sorayama, KAWS, Yayoi Kusama, and Mr. Doodle. Exciting contemporary names to watch include Lee Kyoung Mi, Jose Parla, Mr. Brainwash, Joan Cornella and Chen Wei.

Curated to appeal to both burgeoning and seasoned collectors alike, works are offered in all scales and sizes at accessible price points, with each lot starting at HK$1,000.

* Public Preview (by appointment — [email protected]):

Hong Kong | June 22–30 | Christie's Galleries, 22/F, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central