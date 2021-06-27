Sajan becomes first Indian Olympic ‘A’ cut swimmer

SPORTS
By Agencies

New Delhi, June 26: Sajan Prakash on Saturday became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men’s 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy. The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games ‘A’ standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds. The Kerala swimmer has been continuously improving his performance in the 200m butterfly event. Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive ‘A’ qualification mark. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.