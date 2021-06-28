FKJGP’s gesture of appreciation to journalists

NONGPOH, June 28: As a token of appreciation towards the services rendered by the press (electronic and printing media) of Ri Bhoi District during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo Prople (FKJGP) North Khasi Hills District led by its President Luistar Lyngdoh and Senior Vice President Lumlang Mawnai on Monday donated a bag of rice, hand sanitizers and cash of Rs 3000 each to all correspondents and reporters of Ri Bhoi District in a function held at the Federation office at Byrnihat.
