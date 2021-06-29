Missing woman found locked up in bank!

SHILLONG, June 28: In a bizarre case, a woman who was reported “missing” three days ago, was found locked up inside Meghalaya Rural Bank, Bishnupur Branch on Monday.

Police said that the 40-year-old woman was found inside the bank when the Branch Manager opened the doors on Monday morning after the week-end holiday.

According to sources, the woman, who is a resident of New Kench’s Trace here, is in a state of shock and it is still unclear how or why she was locked up inside the bank for three days. Her statement is yet to be recorded, police said.

Bank sources however confirmed that the woman had visited the branch on Friday to deposit cash. The bank was closed at 2 pm on Friday, sources said, adding that the branch manager left the bank at around 3.45 pm. It is intriguing that the woman chose not to cry for help. Instead, she was found to be carrying some light food stuff with her for sustenance. According to the bank employees, the woman had puffed rice and ORS in her possession.

“If the lady was accidentally locked up inside, she could have shouted for help since there are many houses surrounding the bank. But she preferred to quietly remain inside the bank for three days,” the sources said.

“Was it all preplanned? Otherwise why should she have carried puffed rice and ORS with her,” wondered some of the bank staff.

Sources also revealed that the CCTV cameras inside the bank were damaged and there was a failed attempt to break into the strong room of the bank. However, it is unclear if the woman was responsible for this.

When contacted, a senior police official said that they were investigating whether it was a case of attempted burglary. “I cannot comment any more since the matter is under investigation,” the police official added.