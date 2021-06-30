Assam Cabinet decides to grant special annual leave to arms battalion cops

GUWAHATI, June 30: The Assam Cabinet has decided to grant one month’s compulsory leave every year to arms battalion personnel of Assam Police, from the rank of sub-inspector to constable, to visit their homes and stay with their families.

“Arms battalion personnel in the state police force from the rank of sub-inspector to constable will be granted a month-long compulsory leave every year for visiting their homes to be with their families. Those personnel staying with their families in quarters will be given 10 days’ leave every year,” state minister Keshab Mahanta informed reporters here after the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the chief minister had during the conference of the superintendent’s police at Kaziranga announced that police forces living in battalions across different stations would be granted a month’s special leave to stay with their families.

Among other key decisions, the Cabinet decided to entrust the information technology department to set up mobile towers wherever required for easy internet access in all corners of the state for the benefit of online education, which has become imperative in the wake of the pandemic situation.

“The Cabinet further decided to entrust ministers, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora and Ranoj Pegu with the responsibility to ensure implementation of Cabinet decisions taken so far and inform the Cabinet about the implementation status,” Mahanta said.

On the other hand, the Cabinet decided to accord MLA Padma Hazarika Cabinet rank for effectively carrying out responsibilities, given to the committee headed by him, such as utilising 77,000 bigha land in Gorukhuti, Sipajhar for agriculture purpose, etc.

“Besides, the Cabinet decided that the commission of fair price shops for transportation of commodities such as rice would be increased from Rs 100.10 per quintal to Rs 143 per quintal,” Mahanta said.

Accordingly, 860 cooperative societies in the state will receive a fixed amount of Rs 5 lakh per year for using godowns, transportation of commodities, etc.

Besides, the Cabinet decided to give transportation contracts to cooperatives for carrying commodities from FCI godowns, etc, to fair price shops.