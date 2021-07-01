Ready to lead BJP, says Hek

Shillong, June 30: BJP MLA and Health Minister, AL Hek, has expressed his readiness to lead the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

“I am ready to take over the responsibility and I will not say no whether it is at office or at home,” Hek said on Wednesday, when asked about the growing discontent among the party leaders over the style of functioning of the incumbent state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie.

He also spoke about his meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to deliberate over party preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls.

“We had discussed on the steps to strengthen the party and to increase its prospects in the next Assembly polls,” Hek said.

The health minister also asserted that it is not only the state party president alone who will be responsible for the preparations of the party for the upcoming election.

“It is a team work of the party as a whole and all the party leaders will be assigned with a specific responsibility for the 2023 polls. It is a collectively responsibility of each and every member of the party,” the BJP MLA maintained.