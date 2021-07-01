Rotary Club recognises COVID-19 warriors

SHILLONG, June 30: A select band of COVID-19 warriors was recognised for their outstanding services to the community, while some of the government officials engaged in fighting the pandemic were specially honoured at a function organised by Rotary Club of Shillong at Raj Bhavan here today.

Governor Satya Pal Malik who gave away a commendation memento to each one of them, expressed confidence in the official team to be able to keep COVID infections at bay.

He hoped that the machinery was adequately geared up for negotiating the much talked about third wave.

Health Minister AL Hek, in his brief address, lauded the official team for its hard work and dedication. He also had words of appreciation for the auxiliary support extended by the Dorbar Shnong, Rotary Club and other voluntary organisations.

The Club’s vocational award winning frontline workers included three who provided 24×7 EMRI 108 Ambulance services — Linette J. Marbaniang, Manbhalang Kharsati, Bashemjingshuk Sohktung, and a municipal worker Maskel Lyngdoh. Each one of them received a cash reward of Rs 5,000 and a citation.

The official team whose services were specially acknowledged were Health Minister AL Hek, National Health Mission head Ram Kumar, DHS Dr Aman War, former East Khasi Hills DC Matsiewdor War Nongbri, and her successor Isawanda Laloo and DC Ri Bhoi RM Kurbah.

Club President Arandhati Paul, while placing on record the efforts put in by the officials, recalled that since the pandemic broke out last year, they have been relentless in discharging their role in keeping people of Meghalaya relatively safe.