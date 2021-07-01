‘Substantiate defective oxygen tank charge’

SHILLONG, June 30: BJP legislator, AL Hek, on Wednesday attacked his party leaders over their allegation of “defective oxygen tanks”, saying that they should refrain from making general remarks and come up with a specific complaint.

“They should mention the name of the hospitals where defective oxygen tanks have been detected and I will take corrective measures,” Hek said while reacting to complaints by the BJP leadership in Meghalaya that defective oxygen tanks was one of the reasons for COVID deaths.

Hek also advised his party leaders to critique and question the policy of the government and lauded their efforts in raising issues concerning the welfare of the public. “Personally I am happy to see the party leadership taking keen interest in raising issues concerning the people,” Hek added.

On Saturday last, the Meghalaya BJP had stated: “In hospitals, oxygen tanks were defective; cost of treatment and accommodation was very expensive and half-filled oxygen cylinders was one of the causes of COVID deaths in many cases.”