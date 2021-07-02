Official clarifies on delay in SSA teachers’ salary

TURA, July 2: The delay in the release of two months’ salary to SSA teachers under Dadenggre has been attributed to the Joint DMC joining work just recently coupled with the resignation of the incumbent accountant.

Earlier, SSA teachers under the aegis of the AGHSSASTA had lamented the delay in the release of the two months’ salary to teachers under the Civil Sub-Division even as their counterparts from other areas had already received the same.

Issuing a clarification in this regard on Friday, the Joint DMC of Dadenggre said that the reason for the delay was due to his rejoining work just recently as well as the absence of an Accountant to replace the earlier staff who resigned.

The official further clarified that the claim of the AGHSSASTA that the Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of the SSA had released the salary amount for two months to the Joint DMC on May 25 was incorrect and informed that the amount was released only on June 22. He added that the amount received for payment of the said salaries has been prepared and the same would be credited to the accounts of the schools concerned within six days.

Students told to collect notes

Meanwhile, authorities of the Tura Night School (GGU) have informed its class X students to collect their notes from the school’s office between July 5 and August 14 on Mondays and Fridays.