Cricket Snippets

England beat Lanka in 2nd ODI

LONDON, July 2: Sam Curran claimed the first five-wicket haul of his white-ball career as England won the one-day international series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare at the Oval on Thursday.

The hosts sauntered to an eight-wicket victory as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan piled on an unbroken stand of 140, comfortably chasing down a target of 242 to make it 2-0 heading to Sunday’s finale in Bristol. (AP)

WI beat SA by 21 runs in 4th T20

ST GEORGE’S, July 2: JThe West Indies overcame the loss of a key bowler to beat South Africa by 21 runs in the fourth Twenty20 international, levelling the five-match series at 2-2. The fifth and deciding match will be played Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was injured on Wednesday during the first Twenty20. An exam in Cardiff on Thursday revealed a small tear, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

The West Indies lost left-arm spinner Fabian Allen to a shoulder injury suffered in the field as they defended their total of 167-6.

Dwayne Bravo stepped up and took 4-19, including the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock for 60, as the West Indies restricted South Africa to 146-9. (AP)

Kohli’s team to face ‘Select County XI’ in warm-up match

LONDON, July 2: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is working on COVID-19 protocols to organise a warm-up game for the touring Indian team against ‘Combined Counties’ side in the third week of July as a tune-up for the first Test in Nottingham starting August 4.

The three-day match, which might be accorded first-class status, will pit the Indian team against a ‘Select County XI’ which in earlier times was known as ‘Combined Counties’. The tentative date could be between July 20-22. (PTI)