Fresh cases surpass recoveries yet again

SHILLONG, July 2: The daily count of COVID-19 cases surpassed the number of recoveries once again on Friday. Five people succumbed to the infection in East Khasi Hills, taking the death toll to 849.

The state reported 485 fresh cases including 155 in East Khasi Hills, 79 in West Jaintia Hills, 68 in Ri Bhoi, 61 in West Garo Hills, 47 in North Garo Hills, 25 in West Khasi Hills, 17 in East Garo Hills, 16 in South Garo Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, six in South West Garo Hills and three in South West Khasi Hills.

365 people recovered on Friday including 150 in East Khasi Hills, 60 in West Garo Hills, 45 in West Jaintia Hills, 41 in East Garo Hills, 19 in North Garo Hills, 16 in South West Garo Hills, 14 in Ri Bhoi, six each in South Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills and four each in South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya now has 4,652 active cases including 1442 in East Khasi Hills, while the number of people cured/discharged has risen to 45,074. The fatality rate stands at 1.68%.

The state has conducted at total of 7,05,768 tests so far of which 6,55,193 have returned negative.